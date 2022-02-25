eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

eBay has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

