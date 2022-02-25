eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
eBay has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.
Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
