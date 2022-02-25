Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by 205.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:RGR opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

