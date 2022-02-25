Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by 205.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:RGR opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $92.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.