Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $127,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

