Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

VIPS opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,473,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

