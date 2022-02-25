Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.
VIPS opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,473,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
