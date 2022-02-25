TheStreet Upgrades Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) to “B-“

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

