TheStreet Upgrades Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) to “B-“

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of CVR stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.01.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
