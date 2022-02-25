MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 226,370 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGPI stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

