MML Investors Services LLC Sells 361 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,730,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13.

