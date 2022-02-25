MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLI opened at $101.16 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

