Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $38,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $12,592,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 348,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 72.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

