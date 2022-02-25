Jane Street Group LLC Sells 238,804 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,804 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92.

