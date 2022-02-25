SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAD. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 108,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $9.09 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $507.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

