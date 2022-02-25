10,300 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $128,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 76.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFM opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

