Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

MTW stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $572.57 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.