Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hub Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

