Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 66.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $800.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

