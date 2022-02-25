OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.84 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.