Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,169 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Air Lease by 24.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 453.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 575,909 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $17,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $11,691,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Lease by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

