Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 35,915 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 791.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,915 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI opened at $43.06 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Renewable Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.