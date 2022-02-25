Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCVL opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

