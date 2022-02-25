Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after buying an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

