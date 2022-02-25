Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

