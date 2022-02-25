Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.