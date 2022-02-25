Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.66. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

