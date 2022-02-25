Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

SOPA opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.