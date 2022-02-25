RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Get RF Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.