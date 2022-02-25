Jeff Horing Buys 56,829 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Jeff Horing bought 56,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69.

Alteryx stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

