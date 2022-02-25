DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $6,298,198.56 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 66,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $6,298,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $750,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $909,650.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

