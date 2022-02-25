Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $438.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

