National Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,400 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aterian were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 26.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

