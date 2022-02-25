Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.18

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.18 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 467416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

The firm has a market cap of $208.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,754,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 387.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 947,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

