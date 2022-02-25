Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.89

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 10574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.78.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 172.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 140.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

