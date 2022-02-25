CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Gap Down to $87.57

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.57, but opened at $84.90. CRA International shares last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 8 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth $216,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

