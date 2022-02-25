K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Rating Increased to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.86.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 63.67.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

