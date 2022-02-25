Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$8.10 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$93,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,733,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,846,492.40. Also, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,300. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $219,839 in the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.