American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $286.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $311.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.73.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.37. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($1.12). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

