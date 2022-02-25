Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.38 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.34 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

