Man Group plc Has $1.63 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Amundi acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $906.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.20.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

