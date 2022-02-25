Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,103 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 198,909 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

JNPR opened at $33.67 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

