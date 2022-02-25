Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

