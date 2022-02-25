Man Group plc Has $1.94 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.