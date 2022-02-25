Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.66.

Shares of Square stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Square by 533.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $6,241,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $76,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

