Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.66.
Shares of Square stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Square by 533.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $6,241,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $76,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square (SQ)
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.