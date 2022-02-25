National Bank Financial Comments on 5N Plus Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$198.74 million and a P/E ratio of -204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

