First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

