Piper Sandler Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $301.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average is $385.55. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

