indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for indie Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). KeyCorp also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INDI. B. Riley decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.27. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.33.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,195,491 shares of company stock worth $26,016,408. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 219,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

