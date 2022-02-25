Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

