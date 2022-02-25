Man Group plc Purchases 34,497 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Man Group plc lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,497 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NTB opened at $38.02 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.