Man Group plc Purchases 3,241 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

