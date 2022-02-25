Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HES opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

