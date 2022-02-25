Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOH opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.